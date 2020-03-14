Greece is currently leading among the Eastern Mediterranean countries in terms of the number of coronavirus cases detected, with 190 patients diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus as of Saturday.

Israel came in second on the list with 161 cases while Egypt came in next with 80 active cases.

Greece announced two more coronavirus deaths on Saturday bringing the toll to three, as an unprecedented lockdown takes effect across the country.

A 67-year-old man died on Zakynthos island early on Saturday and a 90-year-old man died in the northern city of Ptolemaida, the health ministry said.

Both men had health problems.

Only supermarkets, pharmacies, and medical facilities have been allowed to stay open in Greece. The government had already shut down schools and universities, courts, cinemas, gyms and other indoor public gathering areas for two weeks to curb the outbreak.

(With inputs from AFP)

Last Update: Saturday, 14 March 2020 KSA 13:29 - GMT 10:29