US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he has been tested for coronavirus and he is waiting for the result.

Trump said he took coronavirus test Friday night, had temperature taken on Saturday, and defended shaking hands with people. He added that his temperature was “totally normal.”

President Trump was speaking at a press briefing with members of the Coronavirus Task Force at the White House in Washington, US, on Satuday.

Trump had said on Friday he would “most likely” get a coronavirus test after coming into contact with several people who have tested positive.

Meanwhile, the White House said on Saturday it is now checking the temperature of anyone coming into close contact with President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, as a precaution amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Out of an abundance of caution, temperature checks are now being performed on any individuals who are in close contact with the President and Vice President,” Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said in a statement.

Last Update: Saturday, 14 March 2020 KSA 20:01 - GMT 17:01