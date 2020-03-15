Austria tightened restrictions on public life on Sunday, banning gatherings of more than five people and restricting any movement to that which is absolute necessary, saying police would enforce the rules in a bid to halt the spread of coronavirus.

The tougher measures were decided at an extraordinary session of parliament, during which Chancellor Sebastian Kurz called on the population to self-isolate, only move out of doors when absolutely necessary and limit contacts to “the people they live with.”

Last Update: Sunday, 15 March 2020 KSA 15:23 - GMT 12:23