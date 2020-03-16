The Armenian government on Monday declared a state of emergency from March 16 until April 16 to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.
Armenia has reported 30 coronavirus cases so far. One patient has recovered, and more than 300 people remain in quarantine, authorities say.
All educational institutions in the country are shut, while the borders with neighboring Georgia and Iran are closed.
