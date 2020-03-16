French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday ordered stringent restrictions on people's movement that would last at least two weeks to slow the spread of the coronavirus and said the army would be drafted in to help move the sick to hospitals.



France had already shut down restaurants and bars, closed schools and put ski resorts off limits, but Macron said measures unprecedented in peacetime were needed as the number of infected people doubled every three days and deaths spiraled higher.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

In a sombre address to the nation, the president said that from Tuesday midday people should stay at home and only go out for essential activities. Anyone flouting the restrictions would be punished.



"I know what I am asking of you is unprecedented, but circumstances demand it. We are at war," Macron said.



Macron said he was postponing the second round of local elections on Sunday and was suspending the government's reform agenda, starting with his overhaul of the pension system.

He added that entry to the European Union’s Schengen zone will be closed from Tuesday, in coordination with other EU members.

France's Public Health Authority on Monday reported 21 new deaths from coronavirus taking the total to 148, an increase of around 16 percent.



It said on its website that the number of cases had risen to 6,633, up from 5,423 on Sunday, which is a rise of more than 20 percent in 24 hours.

Coronavirus infections and fatalities in France and Spain have been surging at a pace just days behind that of Italy, the epicentre of the outbreak in Europe where hospitals in the worst-hit northern regions are stretched to breaking point.

Read more:

France asks airlines to help citizens stuck in Morocco amid coronavirus fears

France to limit long-distance train, bus, plane travel due to coronavirus

Coronavirus situation in France ‘deteriorating very fast’ warns health service

Last Update: Monday, 16 March 2020 KSA 22:57 - GMT 19:57