The World Health Organization called on all countries on Monday to ramp up their testing programs as the best way to slow the advance of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have a simple message to all countries - test, test, test,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference in Geneva.
“All countries should be able to test all suspected cases, they cannot fight this pandemic blindfolded,” he added.
In the US, the Trump administration has come under fire from critics for what they say has been a slow gearing up of testing for the new virus.
US Vice President Mike Pence promised on Sunday that Americans would have access in the days ahead to more than 2,000 laboratories capable of processing tests.
