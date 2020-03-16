The coronavirus outbreak in France is “very worrying” and “deteriorating very fast,” the head of the country’s health service said Monday.

“The number of cases double every three days,” Jerome Salomon said on France Inter, adding that the number of seriously ill patients and those needing intensive care “runs into hundreds.”

Last Update: Monday, 16 March 2020 KSA 10:18 - GMT 07:18