Germany on Monday introduced border controls with Austria, Denmark, France, Luxembourg and Switzerland in a bid to stem the coronavirus outbreak.

Only those with a valid reason for travel, like cross-border commuters and delivery drivers, are allowed through, officials said. The measures started at 0700 GMT, AFP reporters said.

At the border between Germany’s Kiefersfelden and Austria’s Kufstein, police let trucks through but stopped all passenger cars to question drivers, an AFP photographer saw. By 0730 GMT, some 10 cars had been turned back.

German citizens and people with a residency permit will still be allowed to return to the country, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Sunday when he announced the temporary border checks.

It is the latest drastic step taken by German authorities to halt the pandemic.

Last Update: Monday, 16 March 2020 KSA 11:56 - GMT 08:56