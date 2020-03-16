Malaysia reported 125 new coronavirus cases on Monday, with most linked to a religious gathering attended by around 16,000 people.



The new cases bring the total tally to 553 in the country, which remains the worst affected in Southeast Asia.

Last Update: Monday, 16 March 2020 KSA 14:08 - GMT 11:08