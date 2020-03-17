A 62-year-old man has died of the coronavirus in Sao Paulo, Brazil, becoming the South American country’s first death from the pandemic, local officials said Tuesday.

The man died on Monday but authorities had not confirmed that the virus was the cause of death until Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, it was confirmed this morning,” Sao Paulo mayor Bruno Covas told DBN radio.

Last Update: Tuesday, 17 March 2020 KSA 21:17 - GMT 18:17