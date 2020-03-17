Kyrgyzstan has banned entry to all foreigners to safeguard against coronavirus, Deputy Prime Minister Altynai Omurbekova said on Tuesday.
Kyrgyzstan has reported no virus cases on its soil, although all its neighbors, except one, have infections.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?