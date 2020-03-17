Kyrgyzstan has banned entry to all foreigners to safeguard against coronavirus, Deputy Prime Minister Altynai Omurbekova said on Tuesday.



Kyrgyzstan has reported no virus cases on its soil, although all its neighbors, except one, have infections.

Last Update: Tuesday, 17 March 2020 KSA 09:26 - GMT 06:26