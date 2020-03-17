More than 182,260 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world and 7,165 have died, with cases and deaths outside China overtaking those in the country where the outbreak began, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections outside China have been reported by 161 countries.

Spreading faster outside China

China itself reported only one new domestic case on Tuesday, but 20 more imported cases, suggesting that the dynamics of the spread have changed.

The single case in Wuhan will boost China’s view that it has “basically curbed” the spread of a disease that is believed to have emerged in a live animal market in the central city in December.

China also reported 13 deaths, raising its toll to 3,226.

The country has recorded 80,881 total cases, but fewer than 9,000 people remain infected.

The country’s progress stands in stark contrast with the growing crisis in other countries, with the World Health Organization saying there were now more deaths and cases outside China.

Read more:

Los Angeles residents stock up on guns as coronavirus fears spread

Coronavirus: Only one new domestic case in China, but 20 more imported

Opinion: What history teaches us about the coronavirus pandemic

Last Update: Tuesday, 17 March 2020 KSA 09:43 - GMT 06:43