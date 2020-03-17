Ohio health officials ordered the state’s polling stations closed for Tuesday’s Democratic primary, as the governor defied a court ruling and declared a health emergency over coronavirus.
As such, @DrAmyActon will order the polls closed as a health emergency. While the polls will be closed tomorrow, Secretary of State @FrankLaRose will seek a remedy through the courts to extend voting options so that every voter who wants to vote will be granted that opportunity.— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 17, 2020
