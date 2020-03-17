Ohio health officials ordered the state’s polling stations closed for Tuesday’s Democratic primary, as the governor defied a court ruling and declared a health emergency over coronavirus.

“While the polls will be closed tomorrow, Secretary of State @FrankLaRose will seek a remedy through the courts to extend voting options so that every voter who wants to vote will be granted that opportunity” at a later date, Governor Mike DeWine said late Monday on Twitter.

As such, @DrAmyActon will order the polls closed as a health emergency. While the polls will be closed tomorrow, Secretary of State @FrankLaRose will seek a remedy through the courts to extend voting options so that every voter who wants to vote will be granted that opportunity. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 17, 2020

DeWine said conducting an election -- featuring Democratic presidential nomination frontrunner Joe Biden and rival Bernie Sanders -- under current conditions “would force poll workers and voters to place themselves at an unacceptable health risk of contracting coronavirus.”

Last Update: Tuesday, 17 March 2020 KSA 06:24 - GMT 03:24