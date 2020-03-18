Mainland China had 13 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the Country’s National Health Commission said, down from 21 cases a day earlier.
That brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 80,894, the health authority said in a statement on Wednesday.
The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China had reached 3,237 as of the end of Tuesday, up by 11 from the previous day.
In the central province of Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak in China, there were 11 new deaths, with the provincial capital of Wuhan accounting for 10 of the fatalities.
