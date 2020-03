The number of service members who had tested positive for coronavirus increased to 49, compared to the 36 a day earlier, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Pentagon said that in addition to the service members, 14 civilian employees, 19 dependents and 7 contractors had tested positive as well.

