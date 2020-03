Coronavirus deaths in Europe have exceeded the toll in Asia for the first time, an AFP tally of official data showed Wednesday.

By 1100 GMT, Europe counted at least 3,421 deaths, compared with 3,384 for Asia, where China was the initial epicenter of a pandemic which has infected more than 194,000 people globally and killed 7,873.

Italy has the most fatalities in Europe with 2,503.

Last Update: Wednesday, 18 March 2020 KSA 14:54 - GMT 11:54