Malaysia reported 117 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 790.
The health ministry said 80 of the new cases were linked to a gathering of 16,000 at a mosque near Kuala Lumpur.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?