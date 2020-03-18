Pharmaceutical firm Sanofi is ready to provide French authorities with millions of doses of anti-malarial medication it said could potentially treat up to 300,000 people after tests on coronavirus-infected patients proved “promising.”

"Sanofi undertakes to make its treatment available to France and to offer several million doses, which could make it possible to treat 300,000 patients," a spokesperson for the French pharmaceutical told AFP.

Sanofi operates 73 industrial locations in 32 countries.

