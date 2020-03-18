Spain’s tally of coronavirus cases rose to 13,716 on Wednesday and the number of fatalities rose to 558, said Fernando Simon, the head of the country’s health emergency center.



He said the number of cases rose from a previous tally of 11,178 cases and 491 fatalities on Tuesday.

Last Update: Wednesday, 18 March 2020 KSA 13:55 - GMT 10:55