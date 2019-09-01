Abu Dhabi plans to issue US dollar-denominated bonds this year, its first since 2017, as the emirate seeks to capitalize on low rates to offset the impact of falling oil prices, Reuters reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.SHOW MORE
