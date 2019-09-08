Government entities across Saudi Arabia have been told to limit their use of foreign consultants and advisory firms, unless absolutely necessary, a senior Saudi government official told Al Arabiya English on Sunday.

In recent months, a communique issued by the Saudi Royal Court directed public institutions across a wide range of sectors to seek local advisors before approaching foreign companies for consultancy jobs, the official said.

After launching its Vision 2030 reform program in 2015 to liberalize the economy and ease dependence on oil revenues, Saudi Arabia introduced strict Saudization, or nationalization efforts, to pivot away from its reliance on expatriate workers.

The Kingdom had since hired several international public relations firms and consultants, such as US-headquartered APCO Worldwide and McKinsey & Company, to also revamp its global communications strategy.

