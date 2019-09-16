The company that made billions selling the prescription painkiller OxyContin, Purdue Pharma, has filed for bankruptcy days after reaching a tentative settlement with many of the state and local governments suing it over the toll of opioids.

The filing late Sunday night in White Plains, New York, was anticipated before and after the tentative deal, which could be worth up to $12 billion over time, was struck.

But legal battles still lie ahead for Purdue. About half the states have not signed onto the proposal. Several of them plan to object to the settlement in bankruptcy court and to continue litigation in other courts against members of the Sackler family, which owns the company.

The bankruptcy means that Purdue will likely be removed from the first federal opioid trial, scheduled to start in Cleveland on Oct. 21.

On Friday it was revealed the Sackler family used Swiss and other hidden accounts to transfer $1 billion to themselves.

The transfers bolster allegations by New York and other states that the Sacklers worked to shield their wealth in recent years because of mounting worries about legal threats.

Last Update: Monday, 16 September 2019 KSA 06:40 - GMT 03:40