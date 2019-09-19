Bahrain-based alternative investment manager Investcorp said on Thursday that it has added Frances Townsend, a former adviser to US President George W. Bush, to its international advisory board.

“Frances brings a wealth of knowledge and experience through her work in the US market, which has been and continues to be a core growth region for us,” Investcorp Executive Chairman Mohammed Alardhi said in a statement seen by Al Arabiya English.

Townsend is currently Executive Vice President for Worldwide Government, Legal and Business Affairs at MacAndrews and Forbes Incorporated, a diversified global investment firm.

She previously served as Assistant to George W. Bush for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism and chaired the Homeland Security Council from 2004 to 2008. Townsend also served in the administrations of former US presidents Bill Clinton and George H. W. Bush. Townsend spent 13 years at the US Department of Justice and was the first Assistant Commandment for Intelligence for the US Coast Guard.

“Investcorp has built an impressive global firm through its expansion to new geographies and investment strategies. I look forward to collaborating with its other board members and management team to continue working towards its ambitious growth plans in the years to come,” Townsend said in the statement.

Investcorp currently has $28.2 billion worth of assets under management as of June 30.

Townsend’s appointment began August 1.

Last Update: Thursday, 19 September 2019 KSA 17:53 - GMT 14:53