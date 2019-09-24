Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC), the largest petrochemical producer in the Middle East, announced it would be investing 4.5 million riyals ($1.2 million) into TV, print, online and outdoor advertising within the Kingdom as part of its new branding campaign.

The investment was announced in a statement on Tuesday.

The campaign will focus on how SABIC collaborations have enabled society to meet demands in a changing world, the statement said.

“SABIC has undergone a rapid transformation in recent years and more than ever sustainability is at the core of our business,” said Yousef al-Benyan, SABIC Vice Chairman and CEO.

“Our societal commitments guide strategic corporate decisions and help ensure short term growth goes hand-in-hand with long term benefits to the environment, the economy and society as a whole,” he added.

