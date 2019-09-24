Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC), the largest petrochemical producer in the Middle East, announced it would be investing 4.5 million riyals ($1.2 million) into TV, print, online and outdoor advertising within the Kingdom as part of its new branding campaign.SHOW MORE
