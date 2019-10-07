The Japanese government on Monday downgraded its view of the economy to “worsening” after a crucial economic index dipped in the month of August, indicating that the export-oriented economy may be headed towards a recession.

The government’s downgrade decision comes amid a trade war between Beijing and Washington that has slowed overall demand. Japan is the fourth largest exporter in the world and its biggest markets include the US and China.

An index, which combines several economic indicators, including data such as factory output, employment, and retail sales data, dropped a preliminary by 0.4 percent in August, compared to July, according to data released by Japan’s Cabinet Office.

A separate index for important economic indicators, compiled using data such as job offers and consumer sentiment, dropped 2.0 percentage points from the previous month, the government body said.

The government last gave a “worsening” assessment for April’s numbers, the data showed.

Earlier this year, the International Monetary Fund cut its global growth forecast by 0.1 percent, with growth expected to hit 3.2 percent in 2019 and 3.5 percent in 2020.

