It is too early for the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to discuss deeper oil output cuts despite the decline in oil prices, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo was quoted as saying by Russian news agency TASS on Monday.

OPEC is counting on Russia to help sooth tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia in order to help the global oil market stabilize, Barkindo was quoted by TASS as saying.

Last Update: Monday, 7 October 2019 KSA 09:27 - GMT 06:27