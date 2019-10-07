Top US officials will welcome a high-ranking Chinese delegation starting October 10 for the latest round of trade talks aimed at easing tensions between the world's two largest economies, according to a White House statement seen by Al Arabiya English.

US President Donald Trump, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin will welcome a Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier Liu, according to the statement.

“The two sides will look to build on the deputy-level talks of the past weeks. Topics of discussion will include forced technology transfer, intellectual property rights, services, non-tariff barriers, agriculture, and enforcement,” the statement said

Last Update: Monday, 7 October 2019 KSA 16:55 - GMT 13:55