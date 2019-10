UAE based telecom operator du and Indian software firm Wipro Ltd have partnered to build an identity an access management platform for internet-of-things devices.

The new platform will allow enterprise customers to ensure integrity, privacy and compliance, while enabling efficiencies through automation, the companies said in a statement.

“It will deliver secure outcomes for businesses needing trust and identity management at the center of their operations,” said Wipro’s Regional Head Bharat Raigangar at GITEX Technology Week in Dubai.

