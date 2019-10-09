A group of energy companies led by JGC Corp has won a contract to develop Exxon Mobil’s Mozambique liquefied natural gas project (LNG), the Japanese company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The US oil major’s $30 billion Rovuma LNG project, jointly operated with Italy’s Eni, has a production capacity of more than 15 million tonnes a year. The financial value of the contract was not revealed in the statement.

The consortium also includes construction firm Fluor Corp and France’s TechnipFMC, which provides oilfield services to energy firms.

Italy’s Eni, Exxon Mobil and the China National Petroleum Corp are some of the biggest shareholders in the project, with minor stakes owned by other companies.

Energy firms have invested billions of dollars to tap into Mozambique's vast natural gas reserves.



