The global oil industry could save as much as $100 billion through digitalization and automation initiatives in the coming decade, Norwegian consultancy Rystad Energy said in a report.

In a bid to squeeze the most value out of each barrel of oil, firms have begun adopting emerging technologies at a faster rate. Refineries from the US Gulf Coast to China’s Eastern provinces are armed with smart sensors that collect data in real time, while certain oil majors are using cloud-computing to cut costs and boost output.

Just last month, oilfield services firm Schlumberger, Chevron and Microsoft signed a deal to build cloud applications that would enable the collection and interpretation of data in exploration and production.

Chevron’s rival Exxon Mobil also inked a deal with the software giant to use cloud technology in the company's US shale operations.

In 2018, the production businesses of over 3,000 companies spent $1 trillion on operations, wells and facilities, among others, notes Rystad.

While the potential for savings varies between offshore, shale, and conventional onshore activity budgets, around 10 percent of this spend can be erased through more “efficient” and “productive” operations thanks to automation and digitalization, the consultancy said.

Audun Martinsen, Rystad’s head of oilfield services research, believes the realization of such initiatives largely depends on “how freely data is shared amongst companies.”

“Because of this, it could be years before we see full adoption. However, based on our analysis of 2018 capital spend and operational budgets, we believe savings could easily reach $100 billion,” he added.

Global oil prices have fallen about 30 percent from last year, prompting many in the oil patch to divest non-core assets and slow down the rate of production.

The painful oil market downturn has given upstream operators and service providers a strong incentive to adapt and become more efficient or be forced to close shop, Rystad said.

Last Update: Wednesday, 9 October 2019 KSA 10:42 - GMT 07:42