Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to discuss stabilizing world oil prices when he visits Saudi Arabia on Monday for talks with Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Kremlin said.

Putin will travel to the United Arab Emirates for talks on Tuesday. Russia hopes to expand its joint investments with UAE to $7 billion from $2.3 billion, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters at a briefing on Thursday.

