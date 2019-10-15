An Arabtec Holding unit has been awarded a 280-million-riyal contract by Saudi Aramco to upgrade a water disposal facility in the energy giant’s gas oil separation plant in Saudi Arabia, the Dubai-based builder said in a statement.

The company, called Target Engineering Construction Co, will be responsible for the installation of a water oil separation vessel, disposal pumps, and a pipeline, among other things.

“We are pleased that Target has been awarded another project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia strengthening our longstanding relationship with Saudi Aramco,” Arabtec’s Group Chief Executive Officer Peter Pollard said in a statement.



Last Update: Tuesday, 15 October 2019 KSA 09:45 - GMT 06:45