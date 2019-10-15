The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are committed to sustaining oil market stability beyond 2020 with global physical supplies currently relatively tight, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said on Tuesday.

He added that compliance with production quotas among OPEC and its allies was at 136 percent.

The group “will do whatever in its power to ensure sustainability is maintained,” he told the IHS CERA conference.

Last Update: Tuesday, 15 October 2019 KSA 11:14 - GMT 08:14