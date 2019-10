Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports in August remained unchanged at 6.88 million barrels per day (bpd) from July, according to official data released on Thursday.

After hitting a record low in June, Saudi crude oil and total oil product exports in August rose by 219,000 bpd over two consecutive months to 8.22 million bpd, said Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI).

Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members provide monthly export figures to JODI.

Saudi Arabia’s oil production fell 660,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 9.13 million bpd in September following attacks on its oil installations, OPEC said in its latest monthly report.

Last month’s attacks on two key oil installations in Saudi Arabia knocked out five percent of the global crude supply, which has since been restored by the world’s largest oil exporter.

Last Update: Thursday, 17 October 2019 KSA 15:53 - GMT 12:53