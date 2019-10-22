Reforms announced by Lebanon’s government are expected to get a “very positive” reaction from foreign donors and send a clear message that the country is handling its budget deficit, senior government adviser Nadim Munla said on Tuesday.

Munla said some political groups had suggested a cabinet reshuffle and such a move could be decided “within days” but had not yet reached a level of serious debate or come from Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri.

Munla said Lebanese bond holders would not be affected by reforms that include a reduction in debt servicing and that zero growth was expected in 2020.

Last Update: Tuesday, 22 October 2019 KSA 13:07 - GMT 10:07