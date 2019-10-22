The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development opposes the Turkish government’s decision to name Hakan Atilla, a former Halkbank executive who was jailed in the United States, as chief executive of the Istanbul bourse in which it has a big stake.

“We were not consulted, and we do not support it,” the EBRD’s managing director for communications Jonathan Charles told Reuters. “We will discuss the matter with authorities.”

The EBRD has a 10 percent stake in Borsa Istanbul.

Atilla was sentenced to 32 months in a US prison following his conviction for helping Iran evade US sanctions. He was released and returned to Turkey earlier this year, and on Monday Finance Minister Berat Albayrak named him CEO of the exchange.



