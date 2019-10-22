Lebanon’s banks will remain closed on Wednesday amid ongoing unrest, Lebanese broadcaster LBCI reported, citing the country’s banking association.

On Tuesday, Lebanon entered its sixth day of protests. Thousands of demonstrators in the capital city of Beirut and across the country are calling for the immediate resignation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri and his government, as well as an end to corruption.

