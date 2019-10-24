Mamoura Diversified Global Holding, an investment company indirectly owned by the government of Abu Dhabi through state fund Mubadala, has hired banks to arrange dollar bonds, a document by one of the banks leading the deal showed.

Citi, Deutsche Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan and SMBC Nikko have been hired to arrange fixed income investor meetings in London and the United States ahead of the potential Issue, which would be split into tranches of five, 10 and 30 years.

Mamoura, which was formerly known as Mubadala Development Company, will start meeting investors on October 25 and a deal might follow, subject to market conditions, the document said.

Last Update: Thursday, 24 October 2019 KSA 12:45 - GMT 09:45