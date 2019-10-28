The Lebanese central bank has provided the necessary liquidity for paying salaries, the country’s banking association was quoted as saying by Reuters on Monday.

Lebanese banks are determined to secure salaries for public and private sector workers, the Association of Lebanese Banks said.

The banks will also secure salaries of army officers and members of security forces, the industry body added.

The association said that banks would remain closed on Tuesday.

Lebanon has entered its second week of demonstrations. Thousands of demonstrators in the capital city of Beirut and across the country are calling for the immediate resignation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri and his government, as well as an end to corruption.

