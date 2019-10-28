One of the world’s leading economic forums, Saudi Arabia’s third annual Future Investment Initiative (FII), is taking place in Riyadh starting October 29-31, where several key world leaders, business moguls, and investors will convene to discuss the challenges, trends, and opportunities shaping the global investment landscape.

Global leaders, banks, and business leaders have capitalized on the large scale of the event in previous years to announce key partnerships and investments.

Al Arabiya English will be livestreaming panel discussions and providing live updates from the conference from Tuesday, October 29, to Thursday, October 31. Make sure to check this space regularly for on-the-ground coverage of key developments and exclusive interviews.

The FII aims to bring together companies, governments, and global institutions together to work to achieve long-term growth.

Over 250 ministers, CEOs, and industry experts will take the stage to address issues ranging from sustainable development to the challenges in building an inclusive workplace.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and presidential adviser Jared Kushner are expected to lead Washington’s delegation to the financial conference, it has been reported. They will be accompanied by State Department Iran adviser Brian Hook and Kushner adviser Avi Berkowitz.

US Energy Secretary Rick Perry, who is due to step down from his post on December 1, is also set to attend.

Media reports indicate other international dignitaries, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are also due to attend. A full list of attendees is set to be released closer to the event.

The program is slated to host over 4,000 attendees from more than 30 countries in panels and workshops focused on three key topics: investment models to support “people, profit and planet,” policy frameworks to boost the tech industry’s growth, and cultural systems to inspire humanity in the modern age.

The conference is being held under the patronage of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

In 2018, deals signed at the forum reached a total value of $56 billion. American companies accounted for most of the deals signed.

More than 135 speakers representing more than 140 different institutions attended last year’s conference.



Last Update: Monday, 28 October 2019 KSA 10:08 - GMT 07:08