Blackrock Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said on Tuesday that the world will see higher equity markets in 2020, shrugging off concerns about a global economic slowdown.

"The world in 2020 will witness higher equity markets," said Fink, who heads the world's largest asset manager, at the Future Investment Initiative in Saudi Arabia.

US consumption has not been this strong in ten years, while Europe is stumbling along with pockets of growth, he said, and added that "CEO confidence is very low." "The fear that we see is enormous," Fink added.

Climate change

Fink also addressed climate change, calling for a shift to renewables particularly for powering electricity grids.

“I do believe that as capitalists, if we don’t focus on climate change, we are going to be stranded ... There is no reason why much of the electricity should be powered by wind and solar.”

However, he said he was not concerned about the future of hydrocarbons, as there will be continued demand for them.

“But when you have an opportunity to transfer your electrical power grids and other things like that, and to have more sustainability in terms of automobiles and powering cities ... we need to create more public-private infrastructure opportunities.”

He added that he saw an “awful need” for infrastructure across the world, including in the United States, and called for long-term planning over “short-termism.”

Last Update: Tuesday, 29 October 2019 KSA 11:59 - GMT 08:59