GE Global Growth Organization CEO Rachel Duan said on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia is one of the most “strategic” countries for the company.

Saudi Arabia is not only one of the most important markets for the company, but it is also “strategic” as a supply center for the country as well as the broader region, Duan told Al Arabiya English in an exclusive interview.

“We are investing here in facilities and factories, not just for the country, but also for the region,” she said at the Future Investment Initiative in Saudi Arabia.

Duan also said that GE was very “optimistic” about the Kingdom’s growth prospects, particularly Vision 2030.

Last year, the US conglomerate signed memorandums worth $15 billion with Saudi Arabia in areas ranging from power and healthcare sectors to oil and gas and mining.

Since Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman introduced the ambitious reform plan known as Vision 2030 in 2016, the Kingdom has made strides towards diversifying its economy and reducing its dependence on oil revenues. Under the plan, the Kingdom has set an initial target of generating 9.5 gigawatts of renewable energy.

“So, when we really look in the pipeline, we see abundance in both gas portfolio, in renewable portfolio and also in… digital and healthcare and aviation,” Duan told Al Arabiya during the Future Investment Initiative in Saudi Arabia.



Emerging economies drive renewable growth

Over 65 percent of the GE revenue and order is coming from outside the US, said Duan, who believes growth in the next decades will come from China, the Middle East and Africa.

“We’re seeing a lot of countries are really driving more diversification in their energy and renewable in the next decades to come will jump from margin to really the mainstreams as the energy fuel type,” she told Al Arabiya.

Renewables will have the fastest growth in the electricity sector, providing almost 30 percent of power demand in 2023, up from 24 percent in 2017, according to the International Energy Agency.

Last Update: Tuesday, 29 October 2019 KSA 18:47 - GMT 15:47