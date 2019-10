Sarah al-Suhaima, Chairman of the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul), said on Tuesday that the exchange was ready for Saudi Aramco’s listing.

“We are ready for more and larger listings,” she said at the Future Investment Initiative in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Aramco will list on the Tadawul on December 11, Al Arabiya sources confirmed earlier.

Saudi Capital Markets Authority's announcement of the intention to float the initial public offering (IPO) will take place on November 3.

Pricing will start on November 17 with a final price for the float expected to be announced on December 4.

Last Update: Tuesday, 29 October 2019 KSA 15:26 - GMT 12:26