Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said he would like Brazil to join the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), during the Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh on Wednesday.

"I personally would like Brazil..to become a member of the OPEC," Bolsonaro said.

Bolsonaro said he “can certainly talk about” it, adding that Brazil’s oil and gas reserves were bigger than some of the current OPEC members.

In the next few years, Brazil will be the sixth largest oil producer in the world, he added. Brazil is currenty the 12th largest.

Last Update: Wednesday, 30 October 2019 KSA 12:28 - GMT 09:28