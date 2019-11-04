Abu Dhabi’s Supreme Petroleum Council (SPC) will list UAE’s state-owned oil company ADNOC’s Murban crude as a futures contract on an internationally recognized exchange, ADNOC said on twitter.

The listing of Murban, ADNOC’s main onshore crude oil grade, is part of the energy firm’s transformation strategy.

The move contributes to “enhancing the attractiveness of Murban crude and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a reliable energy provider to the world,” the company said.

The SPC, Abu Dhabi's highest governing body for the oil and gas industry, also reported a rise in reserves.

With the latest increase, UAE now has the 6th largest oil and gas reserves, ADNOC said.

The Abu Dhabi regulator announced an increase in hydrocarbon reserves of 7 billion stock tank barrels of oil and 58 trillion standard cubic feet of conventional gas and the discovery of 160 TSCF of unconventional gas.



