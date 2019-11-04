Turkey’s consumer price index fell to 8.55 percent year-on-year in October, official data showed on Monday, dragged down to its lowest level in nearly three years due to temporary measurement “base effects” from last year.
Last year, inflation surged in September and hit a 15-year high above 25 percent in October as Turkey’s currency crisis sent the cost of imports soaring. It has since dropped, and last year’s sharp jump pushed down the annual reading on Monday.
A Reuters poll forecast annual inflation of 8.6 percent in October. It was the second consecutive month of single-digit inflation, having fallen to an annual 9.26 percent in September from 15.01 percent the previous month.
Month-on-month, consumer inflation stood at 2.00 percent in October, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed, compared with a poll forecast of 2.02 percent.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?