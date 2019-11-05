OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said on Tuesday that Brazil would be welcome to join the oil producer group but it had not yet made an official request to do so.

“They would be most welcome to join," Barkindo told reporters.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said last month that he wants his country to join OPEC, a move that would add the most significant new producer to the oil cartel for years but met with skepticism in Brazil's energy industry.

Last Update: Tuesday, 5 November 2019 KSA 14:03 - GMT 11:03