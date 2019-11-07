Saudi Aramco said on Thursday it would raise its crude oil supply to some Chinese customers in 2020.

The company, which is China’s top crude supplier, said it signed agreements with five Chinese clients to increase total volume by 151,000 barrels per day (bdp), compared to their 2019 supply contracts.

The deals “reflect Chinese customers’ continued faith in Saudi Aramco’s supply stability and operational excellence,” Saudi Aramco’s, Vice President of Marketing, Sales and Supply Planning Ahmed al-Subaey said in a statement.

On September 14, two key oil installations belonging to the company were attacked, which knocked off around 5 percent of the world’s crude supply, and raised security concerns about Saudi Arabia’s oil industry.

