Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he will discuss the case of Turkish lender Halkbank with US President Donald Trump during talks in Washington next week, broadcaster NTV and other media reported on Friday.



Federal prosecutors in Manhattan on Oct. 16 charged the bank with taking part in a multibillion-dollar scheme to evade US sanctions on Iran, in a case that has strained relations between Ankara and Washington. Halkbank’s shares were up more than 4 percent after Erdogan’s reported comments.



Speaking on his flight home from a trip to Hungary, Erdogan told reporters he would discuss with Trump developments in Turkey’s offensive in northeast Syria. He said he would hold a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday to “form the basis” of his talks in Washington, according to media.

