Shares of Turkey's Halkbank fell as much as 3 percent on Thursday after a meeting between the Turkish and US leaders did not appear to address US charges that the state-owned lender took part in a scheme to evade sanctions on Iran.
The stock was down 2.02 percent at 0741 GMT despite a ban on short selling that Turkish authorities applied on Oct. 16 after US prosecutors filed the charges. Halkbank has dismissed them as related to short-lived US sanctions over Turkey’s Syria incursion.
The meeting at the White House between US President Donald Trump and Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan “fell short to provide any material development about the critical issues such as... (the) Halkbank case for the time being,” said Oyak Securities.
